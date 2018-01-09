BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ top elections official has chosen Sept. 4, the day after Labor Day, to hold the state’s 2018 primary.

Secretary of State William Galvin also announced Tuesday that he is proposing a five-day early voting period that would take place before the primary election.

Galvin had struggled to finalize a date to hold the primary because the original date set by law, Tuesday Sept. 18, conflicted with the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. The Tuesday prior to that, Sept. 11, also conflicted with a religious holiday.

Holding an election on the day after Labor Day has been known to cause additional expenses for municipal officials and interfere with the start of the school year in some communities.

The proposed early voting period would require approval from the Legislature.