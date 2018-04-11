HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a Wyoming man has died in a car crash west of Hobbs.

They say 37-year-old Michael Taggert of Casper was pronounced dead at the scene early Wednesday.

Police say Taggert failed to yield to oncoming traffic on State Route 483 and turned in front of another vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police say alcohol use is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but seat belts don’t appear to have been properly used.

They say the driver of the other vehicle is not facing charges.