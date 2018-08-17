DEAL, N.J. (AP) — State Police say a whale caused a 20-foot boat to capsize in waters off the New Jersey coast.
No injuries were reported in the capsizing, which occurred Thursday about a mile off of Deal in Monmouth County.
Officials say it appears that the whale breached beneath the boat, causing it to capsize and knocking two occupants overboard. The names of those people, who were fishing at the time, were not released.
In a social media post , state police jokingly stated that “charges against the whale are pending its apprehension.”
