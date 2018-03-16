LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police officials say they will be looking out for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day.

Troopers say they will be participating all day Saturday in an international traffic safety effort known as Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for “Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts.” State police director Kriste Kibbey Etue says in a release the department encourages safe driving and won’t tolerate drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The safety effort also focuses at other times on two additional causes of highway deaths: aggressive driving and failure to use seatbelts.