SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer driver has died after his truck went off the road.
Police say 42-year-old Chad Masson, of Stafford Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 190 in Somers on Thursday afternoon. Police say the truck left the road and crashed into guardrails, a utility pole and several trees.
The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to remove the truck.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash and are asking that any witnesses contact them.
Most Read Stories
- 6 sent to hospital after van jumps curb, strikes pedestrians in downtown Seattle WATCH
- WSU QB Luke Falk sits out Holiday Bowl; Tyler Hilinski makes first career start against Michigan State
- Seattle Times Geography Quiz 2017: Test your knowledge of the world
- Best Bites 2017: The Seattle Times restaurant critic ranks her favorite 25 dishes of the year VIEW
- 2018 brings changes in Washington’s minimum wage, sick-leave rules