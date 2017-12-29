SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer driver has died after his truck went off the road.

Police say 42-year-old Chad Masson, of Stafford Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 190 in Somers on Thursday afternoon. Police say the truck left the road and crashed into guardrails, a utility pole and several trees.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to remove the truck.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash and are asking that any witnesses contact them.