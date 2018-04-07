BOSTON (AP) — A state police troop currently under investigation for an alleged overtime scam has been previously assessed for contracting irregularities.
The Boston Globe reports State Police Troop E pushed thousands of motorists to use Perfection Towing of Watertown when it favored the business with a three-year contract.
Members of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and three lieutenants from Troop E also allegedly rigged the system against Perfection Towing’s competitors.
The inspector general office believes the three officers “influenced” the team to award lower scores to competitors from assessing internal police e-mails and operations dating from 2013 to July 2016. The investigation was first reported on by MassLive in 2016.
MassDOT says it has adopted” changes” in its contracting, and did not say if the state police are part of a new team to acquire future contracts.
