GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a traffic stop led to the recovery of thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise and the arrest of a couple in connection with previous shoplifting incidents.
Police issued a news release Sunday about the incident, which happened Wednesday.
The release says a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding in Georgetown and a search revealed electronic devices and miscellaneous merchandise worth more than $5,500.
The release says troopers determined the items had been stolen from a Wal-Mart in Maryland and then linked the driver and passenger of the vehicle to two previous shoplifting incidents at the same store, in which merchandise in excess of $12,000 had been stolen.
Police say the couple, Detwon Banner and Jaleesa Banner of Wilmington, are being held in lieu of bail. Court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.