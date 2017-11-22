PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State Police is stepping up its patrols for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Col. Ann Assumpico, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, says the increased patrols start Wednesday.

She says troopers will be looking for all traffic violations, especially those involving driving under the influence, distracted driving, speeding and violations of the state’s seatbelt laws.

Assumpico says federal highway statistics show that Thanksgiving is traditionally the deadliest of holidays, with more traffic fatalities occurring on that day than any other day of the year.

She says state and local police are working together to identify and arrest drivers operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.