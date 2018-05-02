LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say troopers have stepped up patrols along a newly widened stretch of Interstate 65 near Lafayette.
The new six-lane section of I-65 stretches for about 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) and opened to traffic Monday. Work on the $82 million project started in 2015 and added a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic.
State police say speeds have topped 85 miles per hour (137 kilometers per hour) in the area. Six troopers stopped 32 vehicles for speeding in a six-hour period Tuesday.
Lafayette post commander Lt. Tom McKee says while the extra lanes will ease traffic congestion, troopers will be cracking down on aggressive driving and speeding.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction
The state highway department says good weather allowed crews to open the lanes ahead of the planned early summer completion.