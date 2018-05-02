LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say troopers have stepped up patrols along a newly widened stretch of Interstate 65 near Lafayette.

The new six-lane section of I-65 stretches for about 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) and opened to traffic Monday. Work on the $82 million project started in 2015 and added a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic.

State police say speeds have topped 85 miles per hour (137 kilometers per hour) in the area. Six troopers stopped 32 vehicles for speeding in a six-hour period Tuesday.

Lafayette post commander Lt. Tom McKee says while the extra lanes will ease traffic congestion, troopers will be cracking down on aggressive driving and speeding.

The state highway department says good weather allowed crews to open the lanes ahead of the planned early summer completion.