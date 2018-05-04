READING, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police have retained a former state attorney general to investigate the agency’s handling of an August fatal car crash.

The Boston Globe reports the State Police, which has faced a series of scandals in recent months, has enlisted Thomas F. Reilly to investigate an Aug. 24, 2017 crash in Reading, Massachusetts.

Police charged Lynn DeWolfe, of Tyngsborough, with operating under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of a crash after she struck a car that then collided with a motorcycle on I-95.

The motorcycle driver, 42-year-old Christopher Weisz, of Bedford, was killed, but DeWolfe drove on and was involved in other crashes before police finally stopped her. The Globe reported recently that a state trooper had let DeWolfe go earlier that day following another crash.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com