LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police says a suspect was injured in a shooting involving the Los Lunas Police Department in the Valencia County community 24 miles (39 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.

According to a State Police post on Twitter, the shooting occurred overnight and the suspect was transported to a hospital with injuries.

Another Twitter post by State Police says Main Street in Los Lunas was closed Tuesday morning from Interstate 25 to Huning Ranch Loop and that drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No additional information is immediately available.