Nation & World State Police spokesman says suspect in fatal shooting of an Indiana officer ‘injured/detained’ Originally published May 4, 2018 at 6:34 pm Updated May 4, 2018 at 6:36 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — State Police spokesman says suspect in fatal shooting of an Indiana officer ‘injured/detained’ The Associated Press Next StoryMan fatally shot by Colorado Springs officer brandished gun Previous StoryUC campuses, medical centers brace for 3-day workers strike