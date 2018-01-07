SUMMIT, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police shot and critically wounded a 71-year-old man who allegedly fired an assault rifle at troopers responding to a domestic dispute.

The dispute in Summit was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers responding to the scene were told the man was firing an assault rifle.

When they arrived, they told him to drop the weapon. But authorities say the man refused and began shooting at the troopers, who returned fire and struck him.

The suspect’s name and further details on his injuries have not been disclosed. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.

The troopers involved were not hurt and their names have not been released.

Further details about the domestic dispute were not disclosed. No other injuries were reported in that incident or the shooting, which remains under investigation.