SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a secretary for the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and accused of embezzling $2,715 of bond money submitted to the office.

The State Police says 35-year-old Sarah Moncayo of Santa Rosa was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of embezzlement, tampering with evidence and fraud.

According to the State Police, the investigation began when the Guadalupe Magistrate Court reported missing bond money never submitted to the court by the Sheriff’s Office.

The State Police says Moncayo is accused of receiving bond money from two separate victims, voiding the receipts and stealing the money.

Online court records don’t indicate whether Moncayo has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Santa Rosa is 112 miles (180 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.