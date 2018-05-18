WYOMING, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching the home of a borough’s former mayor.

Authorities were at the home of Bob Boyer on Friday morning, the former mayor of Wyoming, just outside Wilkes-Barre (WILKS’-ba-ree).

WNEP-TV reports agents removed a hard drive and a laptop from the home.

Boyer says he’ll comment once police leave the scene.

This is the third time this year that state police have seized computers and records from current and former Wyoming borough officials.

In January, agents took computers and files from the private office of borough manager Tamra Smith, who is Boyer’s girlfriend.

On Tuesday, police took the computer from the police SUV used by police commissioner Michael Flanagan.

It’s not clear if the events are related.

No other details are available.

Boyer lost his re-election bid last fall.

___

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com