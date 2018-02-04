SPARTA, Va. (AP) — A single-vehicle crash has resulted in three fatalities in Caroline County.

Virginia State Police say speed is being considered as a factor in the deadly crash. The accident is under investigation.

Investigators say a 2006 Mazda carrying three people was traveling late Saturday when the driver lost control, swerving off a roadway. The car rolled onto its passenger side and slammed into a tree.

State troopers say all the occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

In a Sunday statement, troopers identified the driver as 25-year-old Remington Walton of Milford.

The passengers were identified as 27-year-old Rebecca McDonald of Fredericksburg and 27-year-old Brian Bixler Jr. of Woodford.