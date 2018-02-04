SPARTA, Va. (AP) — A single-vehicle crash has resulted in three fatalities in Caroline County.
Virginia State Police say speed is being considered as a factor in the deadly crash. The accident is under investigation.
Investigators say a 2006 Mazda carrying three people was traveling late Saturday when the driver lost control, swerving off a roadway. The car rolled onto its passenger side and slammed into a tree.
State troopers say all the occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know as tax filing season begins
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- In Seattle, teachers are going rogue just to take kids on a field trip | Danny Westneat
- ‘Extreme’ rainstorms becoming more common in Seattle, says city meteorologist
- 'An issue that needs to matter': Republicans and Democrats team up for net neutrality in Washington state
In a Sunday statement, troopers identified the driver as 25-year-old Remington Walton of Milford.
The passengers were identified as 27-year-old Rebecca McDonald of Fredericksburg and 27-year-old Brian Bixler Jr. of Woodford.