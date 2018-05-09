NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a man fatally shot himself during a minor traffic stop in Newbury.
Trooper Tyler Davidson says he stopped the vehicle because it had an expired inspection sticker around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Caledonian-Record reports the driver was a 20-year-old Derby man who spoke with the officer briefly.
Davidson says he returned to his vehicle to run the driver’s information. Police say the driver — who was still sitting in his vehicle — apparently shot himself.
State police say the investigation is ongoing, but all indications are that the man “took his own life.”
Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com