GOLDSBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a drunken driver collided with a trooper’s vehicle in Caroline County, but no one was injured.

Police said in a statement that the trooper was outside his vehicle conducting a traffic stop in Goldsboro around 1:45 a.m. Saturday when a black Nissan struck the patrol car.

Police say the Nissan was driven by 56-year-old Ronnie Neal Smith of Camden Wyoming, Delaware. They say he continued after the collision, but police were able to locate him.

Smith was arrested for driving under the influence, cited for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, and issued numerous traffic violations. He’s being held on $10,000 bond.

Court records show Smith has a hearing scheduled for Monday. They don’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.