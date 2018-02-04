HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say an off-duty state trooper has been killed in a traffic accident.
State Police said Sunday that Trooper Danielle Miller died as a result of injuries she sustained in the accident Saturday night in Wolcott, Connecticut.
Miller’s police cruiser and a pickup truck collided on Route 69.
State Police said Sunday that they were announcing Miller’s passing with a heavy heart and great sadness. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident.
Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield. She graduated from the police academy in 2014.
State Police say they’re grateful for her dedicated service.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.