COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police have been called to one of South Carolina’s most dangerous prisons.
The South Carolina Corrections Department says on Twitter State Law Enforcement Division agents responded just before midnight Sunday to “an ongoing situation” at Lee Correctional Institution.
No details were released. Some local media outlets reported the local coroner had been called to the scene.
The maximum-security facility that houses about 1,500 inmates in Bishopville, about 55 miles (90 km) from Columbia, is home to some of South Carolina’s most violent, longest-serving offenders. In recent years, there have been several large insurrections, including one in which an inmate overpowered a guard and used his keys to free others from their cells.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- 'Big price to pay': Inside Trump's decision to bomb Syria
Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another during a fight in February.