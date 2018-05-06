HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they are investigating what may be human remains found by pedestrians on a walk.
Police say two Highgate women were walking their dogs Saturday when they found what they believed to be human remains in a wooded area.
The residents contacted Vermont State Police and an investigation was initiated. The scene was being processed on Sunday.
Highgate is located on the border between the United States and Canada.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.