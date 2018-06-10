GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Police are planning to conduct a noise testing exercise at the site of a proposed firing range in Griswold.
The live gun fire exercise is planned for Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. If there’s inclement weather, the exercise will take place on Thursday.
State Police say the gun fire is needed to provide baseline information for a noise study that will be included in an environmental impact study for the project. Troopers will be on-site.
Many Griswold residents oppose the planned range, which would replace the current training facility in Simsbury. That site is prone to flooding and is rapidly eroding.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
The residents have expressed concern about the noise from the planned range, which would be located on a 113-acre parcel near Pachaug State Forest.