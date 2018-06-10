Share story

By
The Associated Press

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Police are planning to conduct a noise testing exercise at the site of a proposed firing range in Griswold.

The live gun fire exercise is planned for Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. If there’s inclement weather, the exercise will take place on Thursday.

State Police say the gun fire is needed to provide baseline information for a noise study that will be included in an environmental impact study for the project. Troopers will be on-site.

Many Griswold residents oppose the planned range, which would replace the current training facility in Simsbury. That site is prone to flooding and is rapidly eroding.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The residents have expressed concern about the noise from the planned range, which would be located on a 113-acre parcel near Pachaug State Forest.

The Associated Press