GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Police are planning to conduct a noise testing exercise at the site of a proposed firing range in Griswold.
The live gun fire exercise is planned for Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. If there’s inclement weather, the exercise will take place on Thursday.
State Police say the gun fire is needed to provide baseline information for a noise study that will be included in an environmental impact study for the project. Troopers will be on-site.
Many Griswold residents oppose the planned range, which would replace the current training facility in Simsbury. That site is prone to flooding and is rapidly eroding.
The residents have expressed concern about the noise from the planned range, which would be located on a 113-acre parcel near Pachaug State Forest.