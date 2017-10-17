BELEN, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old Belen man was arrested after he allegedly tried to run over a New Mexico State Police officer and crashed a stolen car in the Belen area.

The State Police says the officer fired at the vehicle but that there’s no indication that Mykl Chavez was struck by the officer’s gunfire Monday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of crash injuries.

According to the State Police, the incident began when the officer stopped to check a vehicle parked along a rural highway.

The State Police says charges are pending in Monday’s incident and that Chavez was sought on warrants alleging resisting arrest, receiving a stolen vehicle and other crimes.

It’s not known whether Chavez has an attorney who could comment on the latest allegations.