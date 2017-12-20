CUBA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say they’ve filed a murder charge against a Cuba man who they say beat his roommate to death.

A state police statement says officers first encountered 33-year-old Kimsey Barboan at a convenience store on Saturday and he appeared intoxicated and injured. He told officers he was assaulted by unknown men.

Officers found a rifle and a bloody bat in his pickup and he was arrested for illegal firearm possession and driving without a license.

Two days later local sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of 61-year-old Anthony Martinez in his home and state police investigators learned Barboan was his roommate. Barboan reportedly told investigators Martinez hit him with the bat and he took it away and began striking Martinez.

It’s unclear if Barboan has an attorney.