GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A court has upheld a $350,000 verdict in favor of a former Michigan State Police sergeant who said she was transferred 180 miles from home as illegal retaliation for harassment complaints against a male co-worker.
In a 3-0 decision Wednesday, a federal appeals court says evidence supported Linda Mys’ claim. She worked at the Newaygo and Rockford posts, north of Grand Rapids, and then was sent to Detroit. It was a burden because she couldn’t easily meet the needs of her mother, who remained in western Michigan.
Mys wanted to become the longest-serving female officer. But after 2 1/2 years in Detroit, she retired because of the distance between her mother and her job.
The appeals court says there’s an “unbroken chain” connecting Mys’ transfer to superiors who weren’t happy with her.
