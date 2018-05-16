LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have honored a trooper who was fatally shot more than 42 years ago.

State police said in a news release Wednesday that personnel in Wayne County have placed a wreath at the grave of Trooper John Wayne Hutchinson at Elk Springs Cemetery.

Hutchinson was 29 when he was killed on June 4, 1975, while making an arrest of a drunk driver in McCreary County.

Hutchinson was assigned to Post 11 in London and had served with the Kentucky State Police for two years. Kentucky Route 90 in Wayne County has been designated as the Trooper John W. Hutchinson Memorial Highway.