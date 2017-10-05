MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say someone shot another vehicle on an interstate in what investigators describe as a road rage shooting.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on the Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp at Exit 36 in Milford. They believe there may have been an encounter on the interstate a few minutes earlier that led up to the shooting.

Police have not named any suspects. They are seeking witnesses who may have seen the shooting or the events leading up to it.