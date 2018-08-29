PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police have suspended the law enforcement credentials of the Oregon Humane Society’s animal abuse officers, pending an investigation into allegations of mishandled evidence and improper investigative practices.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a letter earlier this month from State Police to the society states the organization’s law enforcement officers are being investigated for alleged “mishandling and improper storage of evidence” and alleged “improper investigative techniques.” The details of the allegations weren’t immediately available.
The organization said in a statement Wednesday that its leaders “take concerns and complaints very seriously,” and they are “committed to conducting a thorough review of any complaint.”
The organization has employed two officers in past years funded by donations to the organization. A spokeswoman says only one officer is currently employed.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com