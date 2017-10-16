EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — State police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Everett.
A state police spokesman says Everett police notified state police about the shooting at about midnight Monday near a pharmacy.
State police said the person who was shot was alive when troopers arrived at the scene. No update on the person’s condition was available.
Everett police deferred comment and the Middlesex district attorney did not immediately respond to request for information.
