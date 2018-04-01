HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — State police have identified a person involved in a deadly highway crash.
Officials say Methuen teen Alexis Spartz was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 Saturday evening in Haverhill.
Eighteen-year-old Spartz was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS when she crashed, rolling over the car.
Local firefighters freed Spartz and her passenger from the car shortly after 6 p.m.
An unidentified 19-year-old passenger was also injured. Both were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where Spartz died. Her passenger was transferred to Tufts Medical Center, police say. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.