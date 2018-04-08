HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have released the name of a rookie Hobbs police officer who was involved in a shooting last month.

They say Hobbs police were trying to serve a warrant on a homicide suspect at a residence.

Investigators say the suspect — 37-year-old Jose Acosta — fled the residence and got into a vehicle.

Officer Isidro Urias Mora gave Acosta commands to get out of the vehicle.

Acosta ignored the commands and accelerated rapidly toward Mora.

Investigators say Mora believed he was about to be run over and fired shots, striking the vehicle.

Acosta lost control of the vehicle and drove into an electric pole and fence.

He was treated at the scene for minor injuries and arrested.

Mora has been with Hobbs police for about one year.