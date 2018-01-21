LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Hobbs man is dead after a rollover crash in Lovington and his passenger has been injured.
New Mexico State Police say the crash occurred early Saturday.
They say 44-year-old Juan Pinto apparently was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve.
The truck left the roadway and rolled several times.
State Police say Pinto wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead while being transported to a hospital.
State Police believed alcohol use was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
They say a female passenger who also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening.
Her name hasn’t been released yet.