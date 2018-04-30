RUSHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A State Police helicopter equipped with an infrared camera tracked down a missing elderly man who was found injured in a central Indiana field.
George Henson’s relatives called police Sunday night about 10 hours after the 83-year-old was last seen. Officers found his vehicle and cellphone about 10 p.m. along a Rush County road and began searching nearby woods and fields.
State Police dispatched a helicopter and its infrared camera detected Henson’s body-heat about 11:30 p.m. along a tree line.
Officers on foot located Henson and he was hospitalized with broken ribs and a broken and dislocated shoulder.
State Police say Henson had fallen from a deer-hunting tree stand and couldn’t walk for help.
Sgt. Dave Poynter says the helicopter and its camera “quite possibly helped save Mr. Henson’s life.”