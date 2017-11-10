BOSTON (AP) — The superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police is retiring days after he was accused of ordering a trooper to alter a police report after arresting a judge’s daughter.
Col. Richard McKeon announced his retirement in an email to troopers Friday. The action comes a day after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he was investigating the allegations.
Trooper Ryan Sceviour says in a federal lawsuit filed this week that he was ordered to alter the police report to remove embarrassing information about the daughter of a judge who allegedly failed sobriety tests and indicated she was a heroin addict.
State police admitted the trooper was asked to alter the report. They’ve defended the action. State Police say he was asked to remove comments that weren’t relevant to her arrest.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
McKeon’s retirement is effective Nov. 17.