BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police dispatcher is under internal investigation for allegedly posting information about criminal investigations on social media before some of that information has been public.
State police confirm to The Enterprise of Brockton that Carla Grant, who has been a civilian dispatcher for the agency since 1999, has been placed on leave pending a status hearing scheduled for next week.
One of the posts she is alleged to have made on Facebook was related to a fatal crash in Avon last year. When another man was charged in connection with the crash, the victim’s father said Grant made a post that said dashcam evidence proved his son was at fault. That dashcam evidence had not been made public.
Grant could not be reached for comment.
Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com