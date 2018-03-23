PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police are responding to criticism that some E911 callers are routinely left on hold for inordinately long periods of time.
State Police Capt. John Allen told the House Finance Committee on Thursday that “Our people are doing a great job.”
He said state police in Rhode Island exceed national standards set by the National Emergency Number Association.
The Providence Journal, however, reports that it had obtained weekly logs confirming that some distress calls were placed on hold for more than a minute and, on one day earlier this month, for two minutes and 47 seconds.
A state police spokeswoman attributed the wait times to “a particularly high volume of calls” during winter storms.
