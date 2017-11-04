ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say someone used a BB or pellet gun to shoot at vehicles on an interstate in Montgomery County.

Police said in a statement Saturday that no one was injured but five vehicles traveling on Interstate 270 sustained a variety of damage.

The statement says police started getting reports from drivers that their windows had been “shot out” around 8 p.m. Friday. According to police, four passenger vehicles and one Montgomery County bus were hit. All damage was to the driver’s side of the vehicles.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone who may have seen a suspicious person, persons or vehicle is asked to contact state police.