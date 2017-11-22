FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are accepting donations for their annual holiday food drive.
The “Cram The Cruiser” initiative begins accepting food Wednesday, just ahead of Thanksgiving and the drive will continue through Dec. 12. Police are collecting non-perishable food items for families in need across the state.
Collection sites for donations have been set up at the 16 state police posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regional offices throughout the state as well as the agency’s headquarters in Frankfort.
Police spokesman Lt. Michael Webb says donations will be distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas where they are collected.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Visit the Kentucky State Police website at for a listing of all locations.
Last year the agency collected 339,656 pounds of food.