NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police have added a new name to their most wanted list.

Carmelo Kercado, Jr. is wanted in connection with the killing of two men in New Bedford on Oct. 10.

Police say the 35-year-old was in a car with 27-year-old Stephen Bodden, of Taunton, and 28-year-old Fabio Tavares, of New Bedford, when he shot them. The victims were the city’s seventh and eight homicides of the year.

Police say Kercado has an extensive criminal history that includes weapons and assault offenses and is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Kercado has a tattoo of a panther on his back and the word “Jaysayah” on his left forearm and goes by the aliases “Melo,” David Brown and Carmelo Mello.