SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people have been shot at a party in mid-Michigan.
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser says all of the victims are males and all are in stable condition. Their names haven’t been released.
The shooting occurred after 4 a.m. Sunday in Saginaw. Kaiser tells The Saginaw News a disagreement at the party led to the gunfire.
Kaiser says the shooting remains under investigation and no one is in custody.
___
Information from: The Saginaw News, http://www.mlive.com/saginaw