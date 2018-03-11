SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people have been shot at a party in mid-Michigan.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser says all of the victims are males and all are in stable condition. Their names haven’t been released.

The shooting occurred after 4 a.m. Sunday in Saginaw. Kaiser tells The Saginaw News a disagreement at the party led to the gunfire.

Kaiser says the shooting remains under investigation and no one is in custody.

