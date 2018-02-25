ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.
The Virginia State Police say a Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates veered off Interstate 95 early Sunday. The car struck a tree, then overturned on the driver’s side before catching fire.
The remains of the driver and the passenger were transported to the medical examiner’s office.
Their identities were not immediately released in a Sunday statement by the Virginia State Police.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- NRA responds to boycott movement after United and Delta cut ties
- KFC scrambles its name as it issues a 3-letter apology for its U.K. chicken crisis
The deadly crash is under investigation.