BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Oil and Gas Division has plugged a saltwater disposal well near Dickinson that was the site of environmental violations and a lengthy federal investigation.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms tells The Bismarck Tribune the well formerly owned by Halek Operating was plugged in late February, with reclamation work to begin this spring.

Regulators ordered the well shut down in 2012 because it wasn’t in compliance with federal rules and put drinking water sources at risk. Restoration was delayed while state regulators waited for the federal investigation to conclude.

Well operators Jason Halek, of Southlake, Texas, and Nathan Garber, of Kalispell, Montana, in February were ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution for the restoration. They pleaded guilty to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act but avoided prison time.