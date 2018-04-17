KINGS PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York state plans to use recycled sections of the demolished Tappan Zee Bridge to build six new artificial reefs off Long Island’s North Shore.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the project Tuesday at Sunken Meadow State Park, on Long Island Sound in Suffolk County. The Democrat says the reefs will be located off the shores of Smithtown, Shinnecock, Moriches (moh-RIH’-chihs), Fire Island, Hempstead and Rockaway.
Starting in May, state agencies will use barges and other vessels to transport materials from the former Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River between Westchester and Rockland counties. Steel pipe and jetty rock will also be submerged to build the reefs.
Cuomo says the project is the largest expansion of artificial reefs in New York history and will boost Long Island’s recreational and sport fishing industries.
