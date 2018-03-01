LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A state agency is planning to conduct a remedial investigation at a former manufacturing plant in western Arizona after soil and groundwater contaminants were found.
Today’s News-Herald reports the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality expects to begin the investigation in April at a site in Lake Havasu City.
Agency spokeswoman Erin Jordan says the former plant is believed to be the cause of the contaminants, and the location is now considered a state Superfund site.
According to the agency, the plant manufactured sewing machine motors and small gasoline-powered equipment for decades, using a variety of chemicals.
The site was added to the agency’s Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund Registry in December after the contaminants were found from samples collected in 2014.
Information from: Today’s News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com