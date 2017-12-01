FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky agency accused of seeking to cover up mistakes made in a child abuse case has settled a whistleblower’s lawsuit against it.
The settlement obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader says the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services paid former internal investigator Bridget Frailley $43,000 on Nov. 13. The Herald-Leader reported in June she sued the agency, saying she refused to falsify her report on how the cabinet’s Madison County child-protective office erred by leaving a girl with her father and his then-girlfriend.
The then-8-year-old was taken to a hospital in 2014. Authorities determined she’d been tortured for months. Both the father and ex-girlfriend are now behind bars.
Frailley’s attorney, Shane Sidebottom, says she’s satisfied with the outcome.
The cabinet didn’t respond Thursday to the Herald-Leader’s request for comment.
