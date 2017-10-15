LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — All across the state of Nebraska, teen drivers are being reminded about the importance of safe driving.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the state Transportation Department held 60 safety presentations across the state between July and September.

The presentations focus on seat belts and teen drivers. A rollover simulator and driving simulator are part of the events.

Accident statistics show that drivers between the ages of 16 and 20 represent the biggest portion of traffic deaths in crashes where seatbelts aren’t worn.

Nebraska State Patrol Major Russ Stanczyk says more events will be held through the school year.