SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state screening committee will meet April 5 to evaluate the applications of two New Mexico judges who have applied t be appointed to fill a retirement vacancy on the state Supreme Court.
The applicants to replace now-former Justice Edward Chavez are Judge Gary Clingman of the 5th Judicial District Court in Lea County and Judge Michael Vigil (VEE’-heal) of the state Court of Appeals.
Chavez retired earlier this month. His replacement will be appointed by Gov. Susana Martinez.
The commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the Supreme Court Building in Santa Fe.
