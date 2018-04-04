HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state panel has revoked law enforcement certificates it had awarded to the Cascade County sheriff, who was arrested after a domestic disturbance between himself and his girlfriend at a peace officers’ convention in Helena last June.

The Great Falls Tribune reports members of the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training council’s case status committee voted unanimously Tuesday to revoke Bob Edwards’ law enforcement and coroner certificates. Edwards had proposed a 6-month probationary period.

Edwards will still be allowed to serve as sheriff and has said he will seek re-election.

Edwards says he plans to appeal the decision, arguing there are other Montana peace officers still certified by POST who “did more than I have been alleged to have done.” He notes a deferred prosecution ended with the misdemeanor assault charge being dismissed.

