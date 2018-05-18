PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A state police policy committee has reversed course, voting to recommend that former Portland Police Chief Larry O’Dea’s lose his police certification for 10 years for dishonesty.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the committee on Thursday also recommended a three-year suspension of O’Dea’s certification for gross misconduct.

The vote came after the state Board of Public Safety Standards and Training’s refusal to accept the committee’s earlier recommendation to leave O’Dea’s police certification alone.

In February, the committee voted that O’Dea’s handling of the off-duty shooting of his friend in 2016 and an employee’s discrimination complaint against a co-worker showed a “failure of leadership” but didn’t warrant taking away his certification.

O’Dea’s lawyer Derek Ashton said Thursday the committee reversing itself with no new evidence was “beyond belief.”

The committee’s recommendation will next go before the full Board of Public Safety Standards and Training in July.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com